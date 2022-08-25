Patriots Releasing Malcolm Butler: NFL World Reacts

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: Malcolm Butler #21 of the New England Patriots reacts in the fourth quarter during the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Last week, the New England Patriots placed veteran cornerback Malcolm Butler on injured reserve because of a hip injury. On Thursday, the team officially released him from the roster.

Butler sat out the entire 2021 season before signing a contract with the Patriots. The hope was that he'd revitalize his career in New England.

Unfortunately for Butler, he'll have to go back to the drawing board once again.

At 32 years old, it's fair to wonder if we've seen the last of Butler as a starter in the NFL.

Butler will always be remembered for his interception in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks. His heroic play at the goal line clinched the game for the Patriots.

After an impressive run with the Patriots, Butler signed a multi-year deal with the Tennessee Titans.

In seven seasons, Butler has racked up 406 total tackles, 82 pass deflections and 17 interceptions.