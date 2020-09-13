Patriots Reportedly Considered Trading Star Player This Offseason

Tom Brady may be gone, but the New England Patriots are still bringing back the core of the No. 1 defense in the league from last year. But their top defensive player, defensive back Stephon Gilmore, almost didn’t make it to Week 1 of this season.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, Gilmore was actually the subject of trade talks in the offseason. Coming off Pro Bowl, First-Team All-Pro and Defensive Player of the Year honors, just about any team would have loved to bring him into the fold.

Gilmore is heading into the fourth year of a five-year, $65 million contract he signed with New England in 2017. Since then, he’s proven to be worth every penny.

He’s earned back-to-back Pro Bowl and All-Pro selections, and has emerged as one of the elite cornerbacks in the league. In an age where elite cornerbacks are becoming rarer, his value is only going up.

.@AlbertBreer just said on @NBCSBoston there were trade talks involving Stephon Gilmore this offseason — DJ Bean (@DJ_Bean) September 13, 2020

Stephon Gilmore was the No. 10 overall pick by the Buffalo Bills out of South Carolina in 2012. Despite a strong start to his NFL career, the Bills decided not to re-sign him after five years in Buffalo.

That proved to be a major boon for the Patriots, who are always at their best with elite cornerback play.

It’s no surprise that the Patriots have boasted a top-seven defense in each of his three seasons, making two Super Bowls and winning one during his time in New England.

What kind of compensation could the Patriots have received for Stephon Gilmore?