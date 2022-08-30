Patriots Reportedly Cut Notable Running Back On Tuesday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After two seasons with the New England Patriots, running back J.J. Taylor might be looking for a new organization.

Taylor was one of the players released by the Patriots this afternoon as the team pared its roster roster to 53 men. The former Arizona star appeared in 11 games for New England in 2020 and 2021 rushing for 147 yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries.

Taylor reportedly could be brought back on the Patriots' practice squad, provided another team does not claim him off waivers.

In addition to cutting Taylor, the Patriots also released rookie running back Kevin Harris, a sixth-round draft pick this year.

Another rookie rusher, fourth-round selection Pierre Strong Jr., is projected to make the initial 53-man roster, as is veteran running back Ty Montgomery.

Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson are the top two ball carriers on the depth chart for the Pats going into the regular season.