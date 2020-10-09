Patriots Reportedly Decide On Starting QB If Cam Newton Can’t Play

Last Saturday, New England Patriots star quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 just a day before his team was scheduled to face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Following Newton’s positive test, the league moved their game to Monday night. Now, nearly a week later, the Patriots are hoping to have him back on the field for the team’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Newton has reportedly been asymptomatic over the past week, but still needs to test negative several times if he wants to play. Meanwhile, the Patriots are already working on a backup plan.

According to a new report from NFL insider Jason La Canfora, second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham will get the start if Newton can’t play. La Canfora noted Newton has been taking part in zoom meetings.

If Cam Newton is unable to play this week, whenever the Patriots end up playing, Jarrett Stidham would be in line to start I'm hearing. Newton has been taking part in team zoom meetings. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 9, 2020

This isn’t entirely surprising, given what fans saw on Monday night against the Chiefs.

Brian Hoyer got the start, but looked shaky and ended the first half with a disastrous play. That led Bill Belichick and company to turn the ball over to Stidham.

Although he threw two interceptions, the Patriots moved the ball much better with Stidham on the field. Now it looks like he’s poised to start if Newton can’t play.

The NFL moved kickoff of the Patriots-Broncos game from Sunday afternoon to Monday night. Kickoff is now scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.