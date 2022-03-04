Patriots Reportedly Expected To Let Pro Bowl CB Hit Open Market

One of the best cornerbacks in the league is reportedly set to hit the open market in a couple of weeks.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Patriots cornerback JC Jackson is going to be a free agent when the new league year opens. He will generate a lot of interest around the league due to how great he was this season.

“JC Jackson, one of the top corners available on the market, is expected to be a free agent,” Rapoport said. “Of course, the reason that is news is because the franchise tag is available and some were pondering if the Patriots were going to tag Jackson and keep him around for another year. I am told that the tag is not expected to be applied which means Mr. INT, one of the best ballhawks in the NFL, and one of the best playmakers in the NFL regardless of position, is expected to be available for anyone.”

From NFL Now: #Patriots CB JC Jackson is expected to hit the free agent market, rather than receive the franchise tag. One of the top CBs will generate significant interest. pic.twitter.com/i3PE7GGGNE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2022

Jackson was on another level this past season for the Patriots. He finished with 58 total tackles (44 solo) and intercepted eight passes. Of those eight interceptions, one of them was returned to the house.

He also had 23 passes defended, plus forced one fumble during the season. That helped get the Patriots into the playoffs before they lost to the Buffalo Bills in the wild card round.

If the Patriots won’t pay him, some other team surely will.