Patriots Reportedly Get Good News On CB Stephon Gilmore

New England Patriots fans had a major scare this afternoon when star cornerback Stephon Gilmore left the game with an injury.

Gilmore went down when he tried to plant while covering Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mack Hollins on a route in the first half.

Judging by the video below, you can see that it looked potentially serious.

Fortunately, the Patriots seem to have dodged a bullet. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Gilmore reportedly did not injure his knee, as it first appeared he had.

The three-time Pro Bowler will have further tests tomorrow to confirm an official diagnosis.

Source: #Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore actually did not suffer a knee injury and the leg injury may not be as serious as it may have looked. He’ll have tests tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 20, 2020

That’s the good news for New England. The bad news? They lost the game to Miami, 22-12, to fall to 6-8 on the season.

Making matters worse, the loss clinched up the fact that the Patriots will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Even if Gilmore doesn’t have a serious injury, we’ll see if New England keeps him out for the next two games considering its postseason hopes are dashed.