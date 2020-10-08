Patriots Reportedly Had 1 Complaint At Arrowhead Stadium

On Monday, the New England Patriots traveled to Kansas City for a matchup against the Chiefs later that night.

After quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL moved the Patriots-Chiefs game from Sunday afternoon to Monday night. New England was initially slated to fly to Kansas City the day before, but COVID-19 protocols made that a challenge.

Traveling the day of a game isn’t ideal, especially when flying halfway across the country. However, that wasn’t the only challenge for the Patriots on Monday night.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, the Patriots were not happy with how small the Chiefs’ visiting locker room is. PFT noted “the Patriots were relegated to that cramped space, which was estimated to be roughly 1,000 square feet.”

That made social distancing within the locker room a severe challenge.

Here’s more from Pro Football Talk:

Arrowhead Stadium, for example, is one of the stadiums that has a small locker room for the visiting team. [Analyst Chris] Simms attested to the lack of elbow room during Thursday’s PFT Live, mentioning at one point the possibility of having a teammate’s “butt in your face” while changing…Per a league source, the Patriots asked for more space, and their request was declined.

Just a few days after Newton tested positive for the virus, star corner Stephon Gilmore tested positive as well.

That led the Patriots to shut down their practice facility ahead of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos.