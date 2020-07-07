The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Have Clear Expectation For Cam Newton

The era of Tom Brady in New England ended back in March. Now, the Patriots will be led by another former MVP in Cam Newton. That being said, it’s unknown at this time if he’ll be the team’s starter by Week 1.

Newton had to wait to find a new home for several months. The quarterback market dried up in a hurry, as the Patriots were reportedly the only team knocking on his door in June.

With the regular season roughly two months away, Newton might not have enough time to win the starting job over Brian Hoyer or Jarrett Stidham. After all, both options have more experience in Josh McDaniels’ system. However, it sounds like the team has no concerns over Newton’s ability to learn the playbook.

Patriots insider Tom E. Curran provided some detail on the team’s expectations for Newton, saying “He’s already into the playbook, learning the language and there’s no concern he won’t master it.”

It appears that Newton should be all systems go for training camp later this month.

When the Auburn product is at full strength, there aren’t many quarterbacks more dangerous than him. Health has been an issue over the last two years, as Newton has dealt with a nagging shoulder injury.

In the event that Newton is healthy for the 2020 season, the Patriots would probably benefit from having him as the starting quarterback. He’s only 31 years old and would allow the offense to open up more than it has in years.

Do you think we’ll see Newton start for New England this fall?


