Patriots Reportedly Interviewing Another Offensive Coordinator Candidate

Yet another candidate has emerged in the Patriots' search for a new offensive coordinator.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Patriots will interview Cardinals wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson this Friday.

Jefferson is the fifth coach to interview for the Patriots' opening at offensive coordinator His interview will be done over videoconference, per Breer.

In addition to being the Cardinals' wide receivers coach, Jefferson earned the title of associate head coach.

Prior to his stint in Arizona, Jefferson was an assistant coach for the Dolphins, Jets, Lions and Titans.

Jefferson will need to impress the Patriots this Friday if he wants to be the front-runner for the job.

Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien have also been connected to the Patriots' job opening. Oregon associate head coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm has also been mentioned as a candidate for the gig.