Patriots Reportedly Make Decision On RB Sony Michel

Last month, the New England Patriots placed Sony Michel on injured reserve due to a quad injury. His recovery time has taken longer than expected, but the former first-round pick received great news this weekend.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport announced that Michel is being activated off injured reserve for tomorrow’s game against the Houston Texans. In order to make room for Michel on the active roster, the Patriots are waiving offensive linemen Hjalte Froholdt.

Michel’s role with the Patriots might not be very big this weekend due to the sudden emergence of Damien Harris. The Alabama product had 22 carries for 121 rushing yards last weekend in a statement win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The #Patriots are activating RB Sony Michel off Injured Reserve and are waiving OL Hjalte Froholdt to make room on the roster, source said. A sign Michel will play tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2020

This hasn’t been an easy season for the Patriots, especially on the offensive side of the football. It just seems like so much pressure is on Cam Newton to constantly make plays for his team.

Perhaps the return of Michel will allow New England to continue excelling in its ground-and-pound approach.

At the very least, Michel should provide the Patriots with another capable running back if Harris needs a breather.

In three games this season, Michel has 26 carries for 173 yards and a touchdown. He’ll try to increase those numbers this weekend against the Texans.