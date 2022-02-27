Patriots Reportedly Make Decision On Season Ticket Prices

The New England Patriots treated their fans to a bounceback season and playoff berth in 2021, raising expectations for 2022.

However next season plays out, it appears that Patriots fans flocking to Gillette Stadium won’t be charged any extra money.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reports that a ticket-price increase is unlikely for 2022.

“While some teams across the NFL have announced ticket-price increases in 2022, the Patriots aren’t planning to do so this year, even as renovations for improvements at Gillette Stadium are underway,” Reiss writes. “An increase of some sort seems inevitable in the future — possibly next year when renovations are expected to be complete — but it’s no doubt an appreciated 2022 gesture from Robert and Jonathan Kraft to season-ticket members.”

The renovations at Gillette began in January and are expected to be completed in time for the 2023 season, 21 years after the Patriots began playing games there.

Among the projects being funded is the “largest outdoor high-definition stadium video board” in the nation. Enhancements are slated for other aspects of the stadium, including its iconic lighthouse.

New England finished the 2021 season with a 10-7 regular season record. The Patriots earned a Wild Card berth but lost to the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the AFC playoffs.