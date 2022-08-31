Patriots Reportedly Make Decision On Travel To Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick is known for pulling out all the stops--and sometimes doing a bit more--to make sure his team is prepared.

That seems to be the case with his plans for the New England Patriots' season opener in Miami. The Patriots and Dolphins are kicking off Week 1 on Sunday, September 11.

Belichick is reportedly planning an early arrival in South Florida for his team due to the weather.

"I’m hearing the Patriots will be coming to South Florida earlier than usual next week to get acclimated to the heat and practice at a local college here before week one matchup against the Dolphins," said WPBF's Yianni Kourakis.

Better safe than sorry. The early forecast for Patriots-Dolphins calls for temperatures around 90 with high humidity and possible rain.

Whatever Belichick and the Patriots have been doing to get ready for their matchups in Miami over the last decade hasn't worked. The Dolphins have won 7 of their last 9 at home against their rivals from New England.

The Pats might as well try something different.