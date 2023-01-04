Patriots Reportedly Make Late Media Change Ahead Of Bills Game

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks onward during pregame against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Patriots were initially scheduled to meet with the media this Wednesday. However, those plans have been scrapped.

NFL Network's Mike Giardi announced that New England will not have any media availability today.

"The #Patriots have made a late change to their schedule," Giardi said. "There will be no media availability today. It had been scheduled this morning with both Bill Belichick and open locker room."

It's possible this move was made because the Patriots' opponent for this week, the Bills, won't have media availability either.

The Bills are currently dealing with a very serious situation. Damar Hamlin remains sedated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night.

The NFL said the Bills and Patriots are receiving an extra day for "unique circumstances."

The Bills and Patriots are currently set to square off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

We'll see if any other changes are made to the Bills' schedule for this week.