Patriots Reportedly Meeting With Former 1st Round Pick

A general view of Gillette Stadium during a Patriots game.FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: The New England Patriots kick off to the Baltimore Ravens to start their AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2012 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are reportedly eyeing onetime first-round pick Dre Kirkpatrick as a potential addition to the team’s secondary depth.

Kirkpatrick, the former Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals cornerback, is visiting the Patriots today, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Kirkpatrick started 11 games for Arizona last season, making 56 tackles and intercepting three passes.

A 2012 first-round pick out of Alabama, Kirkpatrick spent the first eight seasons of his career in Cincinnati.

Injuries hampered his first and last seasons with the Bengals, but overall he appeared in 99 games for the team, making 67 starts.

Stephon Gilmore and JC Jackson remain the Patriots’ two starting cornerbacks, with Jonathan Jones projected to be the team’s slot defender.

New England could use another veteran at cornerback, particularly with the recent departure of Jason McCourty. Presumably, this is where Kirkpatrick fits in.

We’ll see if he winds up signing with the Pats.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.