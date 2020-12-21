The Spun

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots leave no stone unturned, as the old saying goes.

The Patriots reportedly met with notable NFL kicker Robert Aguayo this week. Aguayo made headlines when he was selected in the second round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2016 NFL Draft. Selecting a kicker that high in the draft is a major risk, but it was one the Bucs were willing to take.

The risk proved to be a mistake. Aguayo finished his rookie season with the worst field-goal percentage in the NFL in 2016 and was waived by Tampa Bay ahead of the 2017 season. Since then, he’s spent time in Chicago, Carolina and Los Angeles, but has yet to find a permanent home. It appears that home could come in New England.

Veteran Nick Folk is the Patriots’ current kicker, and he’s been more than reliable this season. But knowing Folk’s age, New England may be looking at Aguayo to shore up the position in future years.

This could be an intriguing comeback story to monitor. Robert Aguayo was a massive disappointment in the NFL after a brilliant collegiate career at Florida State.

The Patriots have a track record of helping players reach their full potential, though. This could be another scenario in which New England gives a struggling player a second chance and he ends up shining.

Aguayo’s football career could soon add a new chapter if the Patriots take a chance on the FSU alum.


