Patriots Reportedly Place Key Starter On Reserve/COVID-19 List

The New England Patriots cancelled practice on Friday following another positive COVID-19 test. A few hours later, the team placed a key member of their offensive line on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the news that Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz was placed on the COVID-19 list this afternoon. Ferentz started at center for New England during its Week 4 showdown with Kansas City.

Patriots reporter Mike Reiss noted that Ferentz was listed as a non-participant for Wednesday’s practice due to non-injury reasons.

Without Ferentz in the lineup for this weekend’s game against the Broncos, it’s possible the Patriots move Joe Thuney back to center.

As @TomPelissero said, the Patriots plan to place OL James Ferentz on the COVID-19 reserve list, per a source. Ferentz had practiced on Thursday. Had the Patriots practiced on Wednesday, the club indicated that Ferentz would not have practiced that day due to non-injury reasons. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 16, 2020

It’s unfortunate that Ferentz tested positive for the virus. He was starting at center for New England since David Andrews is on injured reserve because of a broken thumb.

Although the Patriots just placed Ferentz on the COVID-19 list, the NFL doesn’t plan on changing the date for their game with the Broncos.

We’ve already seen this matchup get pushed back an entire week. Unless the league adds another week to its schedule, it’ll have to figure out a way to play this Sunday. However, that all depends on whether New England has any other positive tests over the next few days.