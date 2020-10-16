The Spun

Patriots Reportedly Place Key Starter On Reserve/COVID-19 List

A closeup of a New England Patriots football helmet. The team will be without David Andrews in Week 3.ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots cancelled practice on Friday following another positive COVID-19 test. A few hours later, the team placed a key member of their offensive line on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero broke the news that Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz was placed on the COVID-19 list this afternoon. Ferentz started at center for New England during its Week 4 showdown with Kansas City.

Patriots reporter Mike Reiss noted that Ferentz was listed as a non-participant for Wednesday’s practice due to non-injury reasons.

Without Ferentz in the lineup for this weekend’s game against the Broncos, it’s possible the Patriots move Joe Thuney back to center.

It’s unfortunate that Ferentz tested positive for the virus. He was starting at center for New England since David Andrews is on injured reserve because of a broken thumb.

Although the Patriots just placed Ferentz on the COVID-19 list, the NFL doesn’t plan on changing the date for their game with the Broncos.

We’ve already seen this matchup get pushed back an entire week. Unless the league adds another week to its schedule, it’ll have to figure out a way to play this Sunday. However, that all depends on whether New England has any other positive tests over the next few days.


