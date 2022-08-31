Patriots Reportedly Re-Sign Notable Offensive Lineman

Though it shouldn't really surprise any of us at this point, the New England Patriots are signing offensive lineman Bill Murray to their practice squad. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was first to report this news.

Murray, 25, has only played for the Patriots since entering the NFL in 2020. However, he has bounced back and forth between their practice squad and waivers.

As Pelissero pointed out, this is the third year in a row that Murray was waived by the Patriots just to rejoin their practice squad the very next year.

Murray, a former All-CAA performer at William & Mary, should be used to this routine by now.

The Patriots will most likely add other players who they recently cut to their practice squad over the next few hours.

Devin Asiasi is only player New England waived this week that got claimed by another team. He's heading to the Cincinnati Bengals.