Patriots Reportedly Showing Interest In Veteran NFL Kicker

The New England Patriots are looking to shore up their kicking situation ahead of the 2020 season.

The Patriots reportedly brought in veteran kicker Nick Folk for a visit on Saturday. The expectation and “plan” is for New England to re-sign Folk this Monday, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots worked through four kickers in the 2019 season. Stephen Gotskowski started at the position until he suffered a season-ending injury. Folk wound up taking over the position in the latter half of the season, and did a solid job doing so.

Folk converted 14-of-17 field goal tries for the Patriots last season. He was also perfect in extra-point attempts, going 12-of-12. It looks like he’ll be heading back to Foxborough this season.

The #Patriots are having free agent K Nick Folk in for a visit, and the plan is for him to sign Monday, source said. He’ll go through the protocol first. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 22, 2020

Nick Folk has had a successful 12-year NFL career. It looks like the Patriots plan to use Folk as their full-time kicker for the 2020 season.

Meanwhile, Gotskowski remains unsigned ahead of the 2020 season. It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up.

The Patriots are entering a pivotal new chapter of the organization’s historic history. Tom Brady signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers during the off-season, ending his 20-year tenure with the Patriots at the same time. Now, Cam Newton will take over the New England offense. Folk will do all he can to help in the special teams department this season.

The New England Patriots begin their 2020 campaign on Sept. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.