Patriots Reportedly Sign Former Pro Bowl Running Back

The New England Patriots augmented their running back corps today with the addition of a 2018 Pro Bowler.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots are set to sign veteran back Lamar Miller to a one-year deal. The agreement is pending a physical.

The 29-year-old Miller last played in 2018 for the Houston Texans. He missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in the team’s third preseason game.

In 2018, Miller made his first Pro Bowl, rushing for 973 yards and five touchdowns for Houston. Over seven NFL seasons with the Texans and Miami Dolphins, Miller rushed for 5,864 yards and 32 touchdowns while catching 209 passes for 1,565 yards and eight scores.

With the Patriots, Miller will join a crowded backfield that includes Sony Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead. Veteran backup and special teamer Brandon Bolden has opted out of the season.

Former Texans’ RB Lamar Miller and the Patriots reached agreement on a one-year deal, pending a physical, per @RosenhausSports. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 10, 2020

If he’s healthy, Miller may be competing with 2019 draft pick Damien Harris for a roster spot. Michel and White are locked into their roles as primary ball carrier and pass-catching specialist respectively.

Meanwhile, Burkhead has been effective in a myriad of ways for New England, making it likely he’ll stick around as well.