The Patriots Have Reportedly Signed 2 New Defensive Backs

The New England Patriots have been decimated by injuries in the secondary, so the team has apparently added a couple of reinforcements.

According to Patriots beat writer Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal, there were two new defensive backs at practice today in Foxboro. One wore No. 13 and the other wore No. 34.

You can see some pictures from Daniels below.

Here are the two new Patriots DBs – 13 and 34. The team has two open 53 spots and one on the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/f15dNAbYVy — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) October 27, 2021

Observant Twitter followers quickly pointed out that No. 34 seemed to be Brian Poole, a veteran cornerback who worked out for New England last week.

Sure enough, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Poole has been signed to the Patriots’ practice squad.

The #Patriots signed DB Brian Poole to their practice squad, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2021

Poole spent three years with the Atlanta Falcons (2016-18) and two with the New York Jets (2019-20) before signing with the New Orleans Saints this offseason. He was released by the Saints earlier this month.

As for the mystery man No. 13, no one has identified him yet. We’ll keep you posted once an announcement has been made.