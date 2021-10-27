The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The Patriots Have Reportedly Signed 2 New Defensive Backs

A general view of Gillette Stadium during a Patriots game.FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: A general view as fireworks are set off prior to the AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots have been decimated by injuries in the secondary, so the team has apparently added a couple of reinforcements.

According to Patriots beat writer Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal, there were two new defensive backs at practice today in Foxboro. One wore No. 13 and the other wore No. 34.

You can see some pictures from Daniels below.

Observant Twitter followers quickly pointed out that No. 34 seemed to be Brian Poole, a veteran cornerback who worked out for New England last week.

Sure enough, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Poole has been signed to the Patriots’ practice squad.

Poole spent three years with the Atlanta Falcons (2016-18) and two with the New York Jets (2019-20) before signing with the New Orleans Saints this offseason. He was released by the Saints earlier this month.

As for the mystery man No. 13, no one has identified him yet. We’ll keep you posted once an announcement has been made.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.