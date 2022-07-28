Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Wide Receiver

ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots are signing wide receiver Josh Hammond, according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

Hammond had a workout with the Patriots this Thursday. It's safe to say that workout went pretty well for the Florida product.

During his time in college, Hammond had 87 catches for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns. He also had nine carries for 134 yards and two scores.

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Hammond as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He was eventually waived by the team in May of 2022.

The Philadelphia Eagles claimed Hammond off waivers before parting ways with him this past Tuesday.

Although he hasn't recorded a reception in the NFL, Hammond continues to receive opportunities.

Since training camp just started this week, Hammond has plenty of time to make a name for himself in New England.

The Patriots' receiving corps currently features DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor.

It's possible that Hammond could compete for a backup role on Bill Belichick's roster.