Patriots Reportedly Signing Veteran NFL Tight End

The New England Patriots are heading into padded training camps with only 74 players on the active roster – below the league maximum of 80.

But it looks like Bill Belichick wants to bring on some more veteran pass catchers to start the week. According to Doug Kyed of NESN.com, the Patriots are set to sign journeyman tight end Alex Ellis and former Raiders tight end Paul Butler.

Ellis has largely been a special teams contributor since going undrafted out of Tennessee in 2016. He has three receptions for 11 yards from his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But he’s spent the past few seasons on different teams.

Butler has yet to appear in a regular season game and has bounced around practice squads since 2018. He spent most of the 2019 season on injured reserve and was recently waived by the Raiders.

The Patriots are signing TE Paul Butler, per source. Adds needed veteran tight end depth in training camp. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 17, 2020

The Patriots are also signing veteran TE Alex Ellis, per league source. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 17, 2020

The Patriots have a lot of competition in the receiving corps this season. Ellis and Butler give New England seven tight ends on the active roster, joining another 11 wide receivers.

Those 18 pass catchers will also have to grab passes from at least three different quarterbacks – Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

Competition appears to be the name of the game in New England this year – more so than usual at least.

But Bill Belichick has always shown a willingness to give underdogs a shot. And he’s been proven right often enough.