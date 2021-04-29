Patriots Reportedly Spent A ‘Long Time’ With 1 QB Prospect

Ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots appear to have plenty of interest in adding a QB prospect. But one in particular has gotten a lot of facetime with the team.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Patriots have spent “a long time” meeting with and evaluating Stanford QB Davis Mills. The Cardinal signal caller is considered a Day 2 prospect by most analysts.

Mills appeared in five games this past year, completing 66-percent of his passes for 1,508 yards and seven touchdowns. He added three more touchdowns on the ground.

As a junior in 2019 though, Mills made Stanford history with 504 passing yards in a loss to Washington State. The mark shattered a 20-year-old Stanford record for single game passing yards.

Mills finished his Stanford career with 3,468 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and a 65.5-percent completion rate.

Thankful for the last 4 years. Ready for the next chapter. Go Card! #GoStanford https://t.co/GJVNPEQl3x — Davis Mills (@Millsions) April 20, 2021

Davis Mills has the prototypical size and arm strength of an NFL quarterback. He’s 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds and moves the ball well. That’s a common trait that Bill Belichick looks for in his quarterbacks.

Mills isn’t without some issues that could turn off most teams though. Injuries and turnovers have been an issue throughout his college career.

But if there’s anyone who can get the most out of Davis Mills, it’s Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Should the New England Patriots draft Davis Mills? And if so, what pick should they use to take him?