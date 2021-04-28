The Spun

Patriots Reportedly ‘Working’ On Significant Quarterback Trade

A New England Patriots helmet sitting on the bench.

The New England Patriots are reportedly working on a significant move at quarterback ahead of Thursday night’s NFL Draft.

According to a report from NESN’s Dale Arnold, the Patriots are working on a new contract for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo has been on the trading block ahead of Thursday night’s NFL Draft, with San Francisco holding the No. 3 overall pick. The 49ers are widely expected to select a quarterback.

It’s long been speculated that the Patriots could be the landing spot for Jimmy G.

“It won’t surprise me if the Niners make Jimmy Garoppolo more available than he’s been. In other words, instead of trying to get a first-round pick for him, maybe considering taking a two for him. I wonder if the Patriots would deal the 46th pick in the draft, or their second-rounder in 2022, for their old friend,” Peter King wrote on Sunday.

Now, Arnold is reporting that the Patriots could be close to a move.

Same source who correctly told me Tom Brady had signed with Buccaneers. Doesn’t mean it will get done, but they’re working on it,” he reports.

The Patriots have the No. 15 overall pick in Thursday night’s NFL Draft. New England has been viewed as a team that could trade up for a quarterback. However, that likely won’t be happening if a move is made for Garoppolo.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.