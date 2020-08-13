The Spun

Patriots Rookie Has Reportedly Decided To Retire

A New England Patriots helmet sitting on the bench.FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

For some NFL rookies, failing to make the final 53-man roster at the end of training camp is the end of their careers. But for Patriots rookie Dustin Woodard, he’s ready to call it a career right now.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the rookie center out of Memphis is retiring. Per the report, the decision to walk away is not related to COVID-19.

Woodard was drafted 230th overall by the Patriots in the seventh-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.397 million deal with the team shortly thereafter.

During his time at Memphis, Woodard was a rock on the offensive line. He started 52 of 54 games for the Tigers, a school record for an offensive lineman. At the time of his drafting, ProFootballFocus had him rated as the top run blocker in all of college football.

We may not know for days, or ever, what led Dustin Woodard to abandon his NFL dream before it really began.

Certainly trying your hand at professional football in the midst of a pandemic can’t be the easiest decision to make.

Fortunately, he’s still young so he’ll have plenty of time to change his mind and come back in the years to come.

As for the Patriots, Woodard’s retirement leaves the team with 75 players on the active roster. No doubt Bill Belichick will be scouring the waiver wire for someone to temporarily replace his departed center.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.