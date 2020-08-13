Patriots Rookie Has Reportedly Decided To Retire

For some NFL rookies, failing to make the final 53-man roster at the end of training camp is the end of their careers. But for Patriots rookie Dustin Woodard, he’s ready to call it a career right now.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the rookie center out of Memphis is retiring. Per the report, the decision to walk away is not related to COVID-19.

Woodard was drafted 230th overall by the Patriots in the seventh-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $3.397 million deal with the team shortly thereafter.

During his time at Memphis, Woodard was a rock on the offensive line. He started 52 of 54 games for the Tigers, a school record for an offensive lineman. At the time of his drafting, ProFootballFocus had him rated as the top run blocker in all of college football.

#Patriots rookie center Dustin Woodard is retiring, source said. The seventh-round pick from Memphis’ decision isn’t COVID-19 related — he’s simply decided to walk away. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 13, 2020

We may not know for days, or ever, what led Dustin Woodard to abandon his NFL dream before it really began.

Certainly trying your hand at professional football in the midst of a pandemic can’t be the easiest decision to make.

Fortunately, he’s still young so he’ll have plenty of time to change his mind and come back in the years to come.

As for the Patriots, Woodard’s retirement leaves the team with 75 players on the active roster. No doubt Bill Belichick will be scouring the waiver wire for someone to temporarily replace his departed center.