Patriots Rookie Reportedly Underwent Surgery This Week

Last week, New England Patriots rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton suffered a collarbone injury.

On Saturday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler had an update on Thornton's injury. It turns out the Baylor product underwent surgery earlier this week to repair a fractured clavicle.

Thornton's recovery timeline should be around six to eight weeks from the date of the procedure. That timeline could change depending on how his injury heals.

If all goes well, Thornton will still have the chance to make an impact for the Patriots during his rookie year.

The Patriots selected Thornton with the 50th pick in this year's draft in large part because of his speed. At the NFL Combine, he ran a 4.28 in the 40-yard dash.

While at Baylor, Thornton had 143 receptions for 2,242 yards and 19 touchdowns. He's an explosive playmaker with the ability to take the top off a defense.

The Patriots could place Thornton on injured reserve and then activate him once he's ready to go. Until that time comes, they'll need another deep threat to step up at wide receiver.