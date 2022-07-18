Patriots Rookie Was Reportedly Released On Monday

ATLANTA - AUGUST 11: A detailed view of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on August 11, 2006 at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo By Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots made a minor roster move on Monday a little more than a week before the beginning of training camp.

The Patriots waived rookie long snapper Ross Reiter out of Colorado State earlier today. Reiter was signed as an undrafted free agent in the spring.

A semifinalist for the Mannelly Award, given to the nation's best long snapper, Reiter was a key contributor at CSU. ESPN's Mike Reiss said his chief duty with the Patriots was to lighten the workload for longtime long snapper Joe Cardona.

Cardona, a fifth-round pick out of Navy in 2015, has been New England's long snapper for the last seven seasons, winning a pair of Super Bowls in the process.

Hopefully Reiter will have an opportunity to catch on elsewhere in the NFL this summer.

In the meantime, Cardona and the rest of the Patriots will report to training camp next week.