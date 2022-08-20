Patriots Rookie Wide Receiver Suffers Unfortunate Injury

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

During the second half of Friday night's preseason game between the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots, rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton went down with a shoulder injury.

Thornton was ruled out for the rest of the game because of his injury. Unfortunately, the latest update on his status isn't very encouraging.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the belief is that Thornton suffered a collarbone injury. This injury will put his rookie season on hold.

Fortunately for Thornton, it sounds like he avoided a season-ending injury.

The Patriots selected Thornton with the 50th pick in this year's draft. The speedster out of Baylor helped out his stock by running a 4.28 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Over the course of his Baylor career, Thornton had 143 receptions for 2,242 yards and 19 touchdowns.

With Thornton out for the foreseeable future, the Patriots will need to rely on Nelson Agholor as their main deep threat. He averaged 12.8 yards per reception during the 2021 season.