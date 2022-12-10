Patriots Rule Out Top Wide Receiver For Game vs. Cardinals
The Patriots will be without their top wide receiver for Week 14. Moments ago, Jakobi Meyers was ruled out for the team's upcoming game against the Cardinals.
Meyers missed every practice session this week due to a concussion. The injury occurred last Thursday against the Bills.
Meyers is the leading receiver for the Patriots this season with 50 receptions for 593 yards and three touchdowns.
Nelson Agholor and DeVante Parker will need to step up during Meyers' absence. Tight end Hunter Henry could also make an impact for the Patriots in the passing game.
It's possible the Patriots also rule out running back Damien Harris. He's currently listed as doubtful due to a thigh injury.
Even if Harris suits up, the Patriots are expected to run their offense through second-year tailback Rhamondre Stevenson.
The Cardinals-Patriots game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday. This game will be televised on ESPN.