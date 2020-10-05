Patriots Running Back Won’t Play vs. The Chiefs Tonight

Monday night’s game between the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs is a go.

The two AFC contenders were originally scheduled to play in the late afternoon window on Sunday. However, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning. So, the NFL pushed everything back until Monday or Tuesday.

The Patriots and the Chiefs have reportedly all tested negative since, so the game is on for Monday night. It’ll kick off shortly after 7 p.m. E.T., giving us a Monday night football double-header, with the Packers and Falcons set to play later in the night.

Patriots’ PCR overnight test results all came back negative this morning and the team is now on its buses to go to the airport to fly to Kansas City for tonight’s game vs. the Chiefs, per @fieldyates and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 5, 2020

Unfortunately for the Patriots, Newton is not the only key offensive player that will miss tonight’s game.

New England announced on Monday morning that running back Sony Michel has been downgraded to OUT against the Chiefs. The key running back had been listed as questionable with a quad injury. He was coming off a 117-yard performance in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

RB Sony Michel has been downgraded to out for #NEvsKC. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 5, 2020

The Patriots are expected to start Brian Hoyer at quarterback on Monday evening.

Kickoff between New England and Kansas City is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on CBS, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call.