Patriots Running Back Might Not Be Ready To Play Week 1

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The regular season is still a few months away, but it sounds like the New England Patriots might be without one of their top running backs for Week 1.

Last season, James White suffered a hip injury that forced him to miss 14 games. He eventually had to undergo surgery to correct this issue.

Even though White is recovering well and was even present for offseason workouts, the current belief is that he could be limited for the foreseeable future.

If true, White may not be ready for a Sept. 11 showdown with the Miami Dolphins.

From 98.5 The Sports Hub:

James White was present for most of spring practices, but he was also limited. Initial reports suggest he may not be fully cleared to play by the start of the season, so he’s a player that could open the year either on PUP, or be named to the initial 53-man roster then moved to Eligible to Return Injured Reserve (ERIR)

Fortunately for the Patriots, they other reliable running backs at their disposal. Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson both played well in 2021.

On the other hand, the Patriots will miss White's ability to make plays as a receiver out of the backfield. Since joining the team in 2014, he has 381 receptions for 3,278 yards and 25 touchdowns.