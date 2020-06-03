Drew Brees put a target on his back this Wednesday when he said “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Both opponents and teammates have stated their displeasure with him on social media.

Earlier today, New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty shed light on this situation. He had an issue with Brees’ comments about his grandfathers fighting for this country and putting their lives on the line for the United States.

It’s not that Brees is wrong for wanting to stand up for the national anthem – in fact, it’s his right. But the future Hall of Famer appears to be missing an important part of this equation, and that’s how others’ ancestors were treated when they returned from war.

“This is a disgrace! To speak about your grandfathers as if there weren’t black men fighting next to them,” McCourty wrote on Twitter. “Those men later returned to a country that hated them. Don’t avoid the issue and try to make it about a flag or the military. Fight like your grandfathers for whats right!”

McCourty is one of the most likable figures in the NFL due to his work on and off the field.

These latest comments from Brees don’t necessarily make him a “bad guy.” However, it’s imperative that he hears his peers out and understands why they choose to kneel during the anthem.

One thing is for sure, the entire sports world is waiting to see how Brees will respond.