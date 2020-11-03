Former Patriots Star Has 1 Blockbuster Trade Suggestion

A former New England Patriots star has a blockbuster trade suggestion for his old team.

The Patriots are rumored to be potential sellers heading into this afternoon’s trade deadline. New England could be shopping All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini reports that the Patriots are looking for a lot in exchange for Gilmore, though.

“After speaking with a few GMs around the NFL, I’ve learned multiple teams who have called the Patriots about CB Stephon Gilmore were told by New England they want a first round pick and a player in exchange for the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year,” she reports.

A former Patriots star has a different suggestion. Former New England Pro Bowler Willie McGinest wants to see Michael Thomas with the Patriots.

“How about Michael Thomas from the New Orleans Saints goes to New England?” McGinest said on NFL Total Access. “You know about these big types of trades they’ve had. Reggie Wayne went there. Remember Chad Johnson? Remember a guy by the name of Corey Dillon? Randy Moss?”

The Patriots have made some big playmaker trades before, but it’s difficult to envision New England trading for a star wide receiver without feeling good about their QB situation. And, right now, that does not appear to be the case.

More importantly, it doesn’t sound like New Orleans is considering a Thomas trade. But perhaps things will change in the offseason.