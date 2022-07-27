Patriots Sign Contract Extension: NFL World Reacts

FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots kicked off training camp by agreeing to a contract extension with defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Patriots are giving Godchaux a two-year, $20.8 million extension that includes $17.85 million fully guaranteed at signing.

Godchaux, 27, had 65 combined tackles, one sack and one forced fumble during the 2021 season.

Several reporters in New England pointed out that Godchaux's extension should open up cap space for the team.

"An interesting extension. Also feels like a move to create salary cap space," Ben Volin of The Boston Globe tweeted. "Godchaux’s cap hit is supposed to be $10.25 million this year. Pats have barely $1 million in cap space."

"The #Patriots should create some immediate cap space by extending Godchaux," Evan Lazar of Patriots.com wrote. "Played both NT and DE last season. In the mix until 2024 now."

"Patriots clearly liked what they saw from Godchaux, 27, who started last season. They have him and Christian Barmore for the next few seasons at DT," Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal said.

Extending a role player while freeing up cap space seems like a no-brainer for the Patriots.

Godchaux will try to validate his contract extension this fall.