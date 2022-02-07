Patriots Sign Defensive Lineman To Futures Contract

The New England Patriots have had defensive tackle Bill Murray on the team’s practice squad for the last two seasons.

Murray has yet to appear in a game for New England, but the organization clearly values him. They signed the 24-year-old to a reserve/futures contract on Monday.

A New Jersey native, Murray was an FCS All-American and All-CAA second team performer at William and Mary in 2019.

He signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

The Patriots have signed DT Bill Murray to a reserve/future deal. Another year for Murray in their system, so he’s got that going for him, which is nice. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 7, 2022

It remains to be seen if 2022 is the year Murray finally breaks through and gets on the field for New England. At the very least, he’ll have an opportunity to be with the team during the summer and leave an impression.

Worst-case scenario, perhaps he impresses another team and gets claimed off waivers if he doesn’t make the Patriots’ 53-man roster out of camp.