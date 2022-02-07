The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Patriots Sign Defensive Lineman To Futures Contract

A general view of Gillette Stadium during a Patriots game.FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: A general view as fireworks are set off prior to the AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots have had defensive tackle Bill Murray on the team’s practice squad for the last two seasons.

Murray has yet to appear in a game for New England, but the organization clearly values him. They signed the 24-year-old to a reserve/futures contract on Monday.

A New Jersey native, Murray was an FCS All-American and All-CAA second team performer at William and Mary in 2019.

He signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

It remains to be seen if 2022 is the year Murray finally breaks through and gets on the field for New England. At the very least, he’ll have an opportunity to be with the team during the summer and leave an impression.

Worst-case scenario, perhaps he impresses another team and gets claimed off waivers if he doesn’t make the Patriots’ 53-man roster out of camp.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.