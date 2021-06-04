The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The Patriots Have Signed Another Veteran Wide Receiver

A New England Patriots helmet sitting on the bench.FOXBORO, MA - DECEMBER 24: A New England Patriots helmet during the first half of the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots continue to remodel their wide receiver corps, signing veteran speedster Marvin Hall to a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old Hall played in 11 games with five starts for the Detroit Lions in 2020, catching 17 passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns. He also started one game for the Cleveland Browns, catching one pass for 12 yards.

In 2019, Hall averaged an absurd 37.3 yards per reception for the Lions, totaling 261 yards and a touchdown on only seven catches. He began his career with the Atlanta Falcons, spending two years with the team in 2017-18.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss tweeted video of Hall working out at this morning’s Patriots OTA. Shortly thereafter, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport confirmed the signing.

Hall should give New England a deep threat to add to the group at receiver. The Patriots already signed free agents Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor this offseason and drafted Tre Nixon in the seventh round.

Undrafted free agent find Jakobi Meyers also figures to play a major role, with 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry and slot man/punt returner Gunner Olszewski in the mix as well.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.