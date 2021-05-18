The Patriots Are Signing Another Veteran Quarterback

The Patriots‘ quarterback room grew earlier this offseason when the organization selected Mac Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the NFL Draft. New England had already brought back 2020 starter Cam Newton on another one-year deal.

But, Bill Belichick will not be stopped from adding to his contingent of signal callers.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots are signing veteran Brian Hoyer to a one-year deal. The 35-year-old suited up for Belichick just last season and will return for another stint in 2021.

Hoyer saw action in just one game in 2020, completing 15 of his 24 passes for 130 yards and one interception in his single start. However, the Patriots will be glad to have the NFL journeyman back on the roster in a mentorship role next season.

Hoyer is no stranger to New England. After beginning his career with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2009, the former Michigan State quarterback has gone on to spend five full seasons and part of the 2017 campaign with the organization.

But Hoyer has also proven to be one of the most reliable veteran presences in the NFL during his 12-year career. He’s been a member of 10 franchises during his 12-year career and in his 39 total starts, he’s posted a record of 16-23.

Hoyer will rejoin a quarterback room comprised of Newton, Jarrett Stidham and newcomer Mac Jones. With just over three months to go until the start of the 2021 season, Belichick has yet to commit to a starter for Week 1.

The Patriots were among the biggest buyers this offseason in free agency, so time will tell which signal caller will give the franchise its best chance to win games next fall.