Patriots Special Teamer Shares Honest Admission On Workouts

On Wednesday, the New England Patriots released a statement on voluntary workouts for this offseason. It’s been the topic of conversation in NFL circles due to COVID-19.

Several NFL teams have already announced that they will forgo the voluntary workouts. The Patriots, meanwhile, said “many” of their players will do the same.

“In solidarity with other players across the NFL and in the interest of our health and safety, many of us at the New England Patriots will be exercising our right to not attend voluntary workouts this offseason,” the players said in a statement. “The NFL has ye to agree to the full details of a plan for players despite the fact we are a few short days away from the start of voluntary workouts.”

This statement somewhat goes against what Patriots special teamer Brandon King said earlier this week.

When discussing voluntary workouts, King said “If Bill [Belichick] tells me to report, I’m reporting.”

Patriots players and many around the league have a tough choice. NFLPA tells them today not to attend voluntary OTAs. Belichick told them last week to report to Foxborough on April 19. Special teamer Brandon King said yesterday: "If Bill tells me to report, I’m reporting." — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) April 13, 2021

King has been with the Patriots since the 2015 season, so his words certainly carry some weight.

Judging by the Patriots’ statement earlier today, it sounds like King won’t be the only player showing up to voluntary workouts. However, NFL teams shouldn’t expect to have high attendance numbers this year.

With COVID-19 still very much playing a factor in sports, it could be another year before we get back to a completely normal offseason in the NFL.