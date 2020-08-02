Patriots Star Calls Out The NFL For ‘Absolute Joke’ Decision

A New England Patriots veteran has called out the NFL for what he says is an “absolute joke” of a reported move.

The NFL is reportedly interested in moving up the opt-out date for players. The date was reportedly set for Saturday, Aug. 8 at the earliest. However, the NFL is reportedly working to move up the date.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that it’s looking like the opt-out date will be set for this Wednesday.

It’s still being negotiated and finalized, but the players’ opt-out deadline at this point is looking like Wednesday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 2, 2020

New England Patriots veteran Devin McCourty said it’s a “joke” that the league is trying to move up the opt-out date.

“I think it is an absolute joke. I think it is terrible. I think it is BS,” McCourty said on a video call with reporters today.

Devin @McCourtyTwins – "Absolute joke that the NFL is changing the opt out period because they don’t want to see guys opt out … I think it's terrible, I think it's BS." pic.twitter.com/ZzrjNw1q24 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 2, 2020

New England has had more players than anyone opt out of the 2020 NFL season. The Patriots had an eighth player, tight end Matt LaCosse, finalize his opt-out decision on Sunday.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said on Friday that he fully understands the opt-out decisions by his players.

“I respect all of them,” Belichick told reporters. “I respect all the players on our team. We all have to make decisions. I talked to those guys, and they explained their situation. They had to make the decision that was best for them, and I totally respect and support it, 100 percent.”