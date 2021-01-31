Patriots Star Addresses Cam Newton’s Future In New England

Cam Newton did not have a strong season with the Patriots in 2020, but at least one New England star would like to see the former MVP back with the team in 2021.

In a recent episode of the “Double Coverage” podcast he hosts with his twin brother Jason, Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty advocated for keeping Newton around next season.

“I wouldn’t mind a lot of these guys quarterbacking my team. I’ll start off by saying I wouldn’t mind seeing my guy Cam Newton come back,” McCourty said, via WEEI. “I thought he had a tough [situation] coming in — no offseason, no anything. [He] played in a Super Bowl and won a MVP.”

Signed to a one-year deal last summer, Newton started 15 games for the Patriots. The only contest he missed was due to a positive test for COVID-19.

For the year, Newton passed for 2,657 yards and only eight touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He added 592 rushing yards and 12 scores as New England finished 7-9, its first losing record in 20 years.

As of now, all signs seem to indicate the Patriots will be moving on from Newton, who turns 32 in May. Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer are the team’s other returning options, and New England could take a quarterback with the 15th pick in the upcoming draft.

“To me, I think they will be more of a mid-tier team that will try its luck in the draft, so meaning mid-tier free agent — a [Marcus] Mariota, a [Jacoby] Brissett, whoever they deem worth chasing and securing and then to play it in the draft,” NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran wrote last week.

“That’s the hardest thing about this — do you force it in the first round with a Mac Jones or a Kyle Trask, who certainly don’t seem to me to be first-round quarterbacks? Or do you say, ‘we’re going to take that good linebacker and see if Trask or Jones if we take them in the second round are players we can develop, or somebody else?’”