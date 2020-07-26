Former Patriots Star Has Bold Prediction For QB Cam Newton

A former New England Patriots star has a bold prediction for quarterback Cam Newton.

Newton, a former MVP quarterback with the Carolina Panthers, signed a one-year deal with the Patriots this offseason. He was released in March by Carolina.

The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback is replacing Tom Brady. The six-time Super Bowl-winning QB signed a two-year, $50 million contract in Tampa Bay this offseason.

One former Patriots star thinks Newton will make his teammates “forget” about Brady.

Former New England Super Bowl champion Rodney Harrison made the claim during an appearance on Pro Football Talk.

“As a player, think about it — if I’m Devin McCourty and I just lose Tom Brady and all of a sudden in the offseason I’m like, ‘What the heck is this Jarrett Stidham gonna do? As a defense, do we really have to be the No. 1 defense in the league to win now?’” Harrison said on Pro Football Talk. “Then all of a sudden Cam Newton signs, you’re like, ‘Holy crap. We have a legitimate chance. Like, we can win this division.’ You automatically forget about Tom Brady and you feel like you can give yourself a really legitimate chance of winning that division and getting back into the playoffs and having success.”

The Patriots do have a chance, but Newton will have to play well – and stay healthy – in order for New England players to really forget about Brady.

Bill Belichick’s team is scheduled to open the 2020 regular season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against Miami.