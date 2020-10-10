Patriots Star Has A Very Clear Message For The NFL

The past week has been incredibly stressful for the New England Patriots due to a couple of positive COVID-19 tests in the locker room. While the team has been fortunate to play every game on its schedule so far, Jason McCourty isn’t thrilled with the way the NFL handles the incubation period.

Cam Newton tested positive last Friday, which then forced the NFL to delay the Chiefs-Patriots game until Monday night. A few days after that game was over, Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the virus.

When asked if he’s concerned about playing games during the typical incubation period, McCourty said “If you get a chance to talk to the NFL or the NFLPA, we would greatly appreciate you bringing up that point and letting them know.”

McCourty wasn’t done sending a message to the NFL and NFLPA.

“The same way you guys are sitting there thinking about it like, ‘Hey, they’re getting on a plane on Monday. Well, those days don’t really add up from the incubation period.’ Those were the same questions we were asking our union before we headed out there. But you guys saw, we took off, and we played in the game, and we came back. So as players, we’re trying to control what we can control, and at the same time – especially me, and I know Devin McCourty and Matthew Slaters, as older guys, we’re trying to continue to push the envelope and hold everybody accountable and make sure that they have our best interest in mind.”

Here’s the full response from McCourty:

The incubation period for COVID-19 is usually anywhere from 3-5 days, but it actually can take as long as 14 days for someone to develop the virus.

While the NFL is trying its hardest to avoid completely rearranging its schedule, it should definitely be more cautious of the incubation period.

New England will be back in action on Monday against Denver.