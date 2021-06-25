Patriots Star Has Honest Comment About Facing Tom Brady For First Time

The New England Patriots will go head-to-head with their greatest player ever in 2021 when Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go to Gillette Stadium in Week 4. Ahead of that huge game, one Patriots player gave his thoughts on playing against his former teammate.

In an interview with the Boston Globe, Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower admitted it would be “special” to sack Tom Brady. But he has no intentions of going easy on him if the opportunity comes.

“Oh, you mean, like, ‘soft sacking’ him?” Hightower said. “Nah, you can’t do none of that stuff with him, man. He’s trying to throw touchdowns.

“No, in between the lines, it’s football. I’m sure he wouldn’t expect anything different.”

Since going 25th overall in the 2012 NFL Draft, Dont’a Hightower has been a mainstay of the Patriots defense. He’s played in 102 games, recording over 500 tackles, 42 tackles for loss, 63 QB hits, 25.5 sacks and 17 passes defended.

Hightower has made two Pro Bowls, and played almost every position at linebacker for the Patriots.

Perhaps most importantly, he won two Super Bowls and appeared in two more as Tom Brady led the offense.

It’s unlikely that there’s any bad blood between Hightower and Brady. But that won’t stop either of them from trying to crush one another on the football field.

Will Dont’a Hightower get a sack on Tom Brady when the two teams meet?