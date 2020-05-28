Patriots Star Reacts To Tom Brady Splitting His Pants On Sunday

One of Tom Brady’s former New England Patriots teammates has shared his reaction to the quarterback’s embarrassing moment during The Match: Champions for Charity on Sunday afternoon.

Brady played in The Match with Phil Mickelson, taking on Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning. He had an ugly start to his round but was able to make an incredible shot from about 150 yards out on No. 7. Unfortunately for Brady, he followed up his incredible hole-out shot with an embarrassing moment.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback ripped his pants as he grabbed the ball out of the cup. Video of the incident quickly went viral on Sunday.

I mean I can’t believe Brady split his pants on top of all this pic.twitter.com/xP9VdAdRRN — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) May 24, 2020

Patriots star Jason McCourty shared his reaction to the move during a conference call with reporters on Wednesday.

“The most sports I have watched during this thing is I will go on NBA TV, and sometimes they’re playing old NBA games,” McCourty said. “I’ve watched Allen Iverson in a playoff game way back when versus Toronto, Vince Carter and them, so that was fun. Honestly, I’m not a soccer fan. I’m not a golf fan. The only thing I saw from TB12 and them was he split his pants at one point and he sunk a (long birdie shot). So, I was happy to see he split his pants. The next time I see him, I’ve got to give him a hard time. But, no, I haven’t. I saw the NBA 2K tournament, Madden tournaments and all of that other stuff. But, too many kids to really sit down and watch non-live type of sports that I’m really into.”

The Patriots and the Bucs aren’t scheduled to play each other in 2020, but maybe we’ll get a fun matchup down the line.

Until then, the Pats can just make fun of Brady for his pants-splitting incident.