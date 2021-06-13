Patriots Star Could Reportedly Skip Team Minicamp

The New England Patriots will open their mandatory three-day minicamp on Monday, but there’s no guarantee star cornerback Stephon Gilmore will be there.

Gilmore, a Pro Bowler each of the last three years and an All-Pro selection in 2018 and 2019, is in entering the final year of the free agent contract he signed with New England in 2017. The 30-year-old, who was the subject of trade rumors last season and before the 2021 NFL Draft, has not attended voluntary workouts this offseason and could be looking to hold out for more money.

“Gilmore is entering the final year of his five-year, $65 million pact and is scheduled to earn a base salary of $7 million — well below market value for a player of his caliber,” writes ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“But part of the reason for the low figure is the club previously moved $4.5 million of his 2021 base salary into 2020. That was an acknowledgment from the Patriots that Gilmore’s original 2020 salary ($10.5 million) was worthy of an adjustment after he was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year.”

Quick-hit thoughts/notes around the Patriots and NFL (Stephon Gilmore and mandatory minicamp; Cam Newton's recovery; QB repetition comparison – Mac Jones vs. Jordan Love; Josh Uche's fit in revamped defense; Chase Winovich's different picture etc.). https://t.co/o1qzU1Vizw — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 13, 2021

If Gilmore misses all three days of minicamp, he’ll be docked more than $93,000 in fines.

A quad injury and a bout with COVID-19 limited Gilmore to only 11 games in 2020 after he started all 32 games in 2018-19. When he was on the field, the 2012 first-round pick was his usual stellar self, recording 37 tackles, three passes defensed and an interception.

Considering Gilmore is entering his age-31 season and is in the final year of his contract, it seems unlikely New England would offer him a lengthy extension.

Therefore, we could see the trade rumors start up again for the four-time Pro Bowler.