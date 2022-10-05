Patriots Starting Tight End 'May Miss Some Time'

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: A detail of a New England Patriots helmet prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

New England Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith injured his ankle in Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

After undergoing tests over the last couple of days, Smith has been diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport added that Smith is "week-to-week" and "may miss some time" as a result of his injury.

One of the Patriots' additions in the 2021 offseason spending spree, Smith had a quiet first season in New England, catching 28 passes for 294 yards and one touchdown.

Through four games this year, he's made two starts and caught seven balls for 58 yards.

Hunter Henry is the only other tight end on the Patriots' active roster, so if Smith is out, they will have to add at least one. Matt Sokol is on the team's practice squad, and New England could also look outside of the organization for additional depth.