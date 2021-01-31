Former Patriots Star Reacts To What Tom Brady’s Dad Said

Tom Brady’s dad made headlines this week when he took a bit of a shot at New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Tom Brady Sr. said that the Patriots head coach is probably on somewhat of a hot seat following his son’s season in Tampa Bay.

“I’m guessing he’s on a little bit of a hot seat right now,” Brady Sr. said in an interview with the Boston Herald.

Rob Ninkovich, a former Patriots star who won two Super Bowls in New England, reacted to the comments from Tom Brady Sr.

“Your parents are your biggest fans,” Ninkovich said on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show. “Your parents no matter what are always going to stick up for you. They are always going to have your back, as they should, right?

“So, I am sure Tom gave Tom Sr. a call like, ‘Hey, pop, come on now. Like, we’re getting to the Super Bowl, I don’t need to have any questions thrown my way in media availability because of the things you’re saying. Let’s just cool down a little bit here.’ But, I love Mr. Brady. He’s a terrific guy. I have been around him a lot. He’s got his son’s back.”

That’s probably a fair way of looking at it.

Tampa Bay is set to play Kansas City in the Super Bowl next Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. E.T. on CBS.

Brady is going for Super Bowl win No. 7.