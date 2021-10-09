New England Patriots Make Decision On Pro Bowl Offensive Tackle

Trent Brown, a key member of the New England Patriots‘ offensive line, has been dealing with calf injury that held him out of practice this week. Now, it’ll be a few weeks until we see him back in for Bill Belichick and company.

Brown, a Pro Bowler for the Oakland Raiders in 2019, has been placed on injured reserve. He’ll miss a minimum of three games for the Patriots, beginning with tomorrow’s game at the Houston Texans.

It’s particularly brutal news for the Pats this weekend, as their offensive line will be something of a MASH unit. Starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn and left guard Michael Onwenu are out on the COVID-19 list. Shaq Mason missed time this week with an abdomen injury. He’s ruled out for Sunday as well.

David Andrews will be the only Week 1 offensive line starter in there for the New England Patriots. That’s tough news with a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones under center.

The Patriots host the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 17, followed by a home AFC East game against the New York Jets. If Brown is good to go after his mandated three-week absence, he’ll face the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 31.

That can’t come soon enough for Jones. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sacked him four times last week, and he was hit 12 more times by the Super Bowl champs.

The Houston Texans aren’t the most fearsome opponent on Sunday, but no NFL quarterback is going to have a good time with an 80-percent backup offensive line in front of him.

Patriots at Texans kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon.

[Mike Giardi]