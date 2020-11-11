Patriots Update Injury Status For Stephon Gilmore

The New England Patriots could receive a major shot in the arm this weekend on the defensive side of the football.

After missing the past two games due to a knee injury, Stephon Gilmore could return this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. It’s still too early to determine what his status will be for Week 10, but the latest update on him is somewhat encouraging.

Gilmore was listed as a limited participant during Wednesday’s practice. That might not sound great, but at least he was able to contribute in some capacity this afternoon.

Just kidding. Patriots correct the injury report to include Stephon Gilmore. He was limited (knee). https://t.co/wWYnh2zrc9 pic.twitter.com/fI9mzi7Pj2 — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) November 11, 2020

There were 18 players listed on the initial injury report for the Patriots this week, which includes players such as Nick Folk, Damien Harris, N’Keal Harry, J.C. Jackson, Joe Thuney and Isaiah Wynn.

Obviously it’s not ideal that a third of New England’s roster is banged up heading into a big matchup with Baltimore. On the other hand, it could always be worse – for example, San Francisco has placed a plethora of stars on injured reserve.

Gilmore’s status for this weekend will have a huge factor on how the Patriots handle Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. He’d most likely be assigned to cover second-year wideout Marquise “Hollywood” Brown if he’s able to play.

Baltimore has struggled mightily to move the ball through the air this season. We’d have to imagine those struggles will continue if the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is cleared for action.