Patriots Vet Has Telling Admission On Mac Jones’ Confidence

Through two games of the 2021 NFL season, the New England Patriots look like they got a steal in No. 15 overall pick Mac Jones.

After the Alabama star slipped in the 2021 draft, Bill Belichick and company were likely licking their chops. Just two games into his NFL career, it’s evident that Mac Jones belongs on the NFL field.

While he’s not challenging Justin Herbert’s rookie passing records, Jones is doing everything the Patriots ask of him. He’s yet to turn the ball over and is completing nearly 74-percent of his passes.

The rookie quarterback is clearly making an impact on the field and other Patriots players are noticing.

“Mac’s confidence is on 10. He’s a different dude. Seeing that from a rookie is cool,” Patriots veteran safety Adrian Phillips said.

So far this season the former Alabama start has thrown for a modest 467 yards and hasn’t thrown his first NFL touchdown pass just yet.

However, completing over 73-percent of his passes is a remarkable achievement for a rookie quarterback. If he continues to do that, the Patriots will score plenty of touchdowns as the team relies heavily on the running game.

Avoiding turnovers is never easy for a rookie to do, but Mac Jones is doing just that. His next two tests will be significantly more difficult, however.

Next up for Jones is a contest against the New Orleans Saints before Tom Brady and the Buccaneers come to town in Week 4.